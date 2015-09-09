STOCKHOLM, Sept 9 Auto safety equipment maker
Autoliv and Japan's Nissin Kogyo will form a joint
venture involving the companies' brake businesses, Autoliv said
on Wednesday.
Autoliv will own 51 percent of the venture which will
combine the company's brake control business
with a "carve-out" of Nissin Kogyo's automotive braking
business.
The enterprise value of the partnership is around 65 billion
yen ($539 million), Autoliv said. The deal is expected to close
early in 2016 and Autoliv will then purchase its 51 percent for
33.15 billion yen
The new company's revenue is seen at around $600 million,
Autoliv said, adding that excluding purchase accounting effects,
it is expected to operate in line with Autoliv's long-term
operating margin targets for 2016.
($1 = 120.5000 yen)
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by Jason Neely)