STOCKHOLM Jan 29 Auto safety gear maker Autoliv posted fourth quarter earnings above market expectations on Thursday and said it expected organic sales growth of more than 6 percent this year.

Operating profit at Autoliv, the world's biggest maker of safety gear such as seat belts and airbags, rose to $217 million from a year-ago $203 million to beat a mean forecast for $208 million in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Sven Nordenstam)