Feb 2 Airbag and seatbelt maker Autoliv said 2017 would be a year of heavy investments after it won business from ailing Japanese rival Takata and forecast weaker than expected profitability, sending its shares down more than 7 percent.

Stockholm-based Autoliv's sales have grow as carmakers replace millions of Takata airbag inflators, a costly ramp-up that coincides with spending on emerging technologies such as autonomous driving and driver assistance systems.

"They delivered an outlook that's weaker than people had expected in terms of organic growth and margin," said Handelsbanken Capital Markets analyst Hampus Engellau. "And that shows that this entire year will be affected by them having to invest heavily in the business."

Autoliv said it expected an adjusted operating margin of around 8.5 percent this year on sales growth of about 4 percent on an organic basis, which strips out the impact of currency swings and acquisitions. A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast organic sales growth of 4.7 percent and a margin of 8.8 percent.

While Autoliv had previously flagged the need for investment, it said on Thursday net spending on R&D and engineering was expected to be at the high end of a range of 6.5-7.0 percent of sales, a significant increase over 2016.

It also saw capital spending at the high end of its forecast range.

Stockholm-listed shares in Autoliv fell 7.1 pct by 1319 GMT, sharply underperforming an index of European automotive stocks .

Also weighing on the shares was a smaller than expected 1 percent increase in like-for-like sales in the fourth quarter, well short of the 2.5 percent seen by analysts, held back by a slowdown in North American business.

Autoliv said a sales slump in the region was driven by declines for some car models from automakers Ford, FCA and General Motors as well as lower sales of replacement inflators for airbags.

The company, which reports in U.S. dollars though it is based in Sweden, said fourth-quarter operating earnings fell to $239 million from $281 million a year ago, in line with the mean forecast of $238 mln in Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)