STOCKHOLM, Jan 29 Auto safety gear maker Autoliv said it saw slightly higher margins in 2015 as it posted fourth quarter earnings above market expectations on Thursday, helped by strong sales in Europe and lower costs for raw materials.

The company said it expected an adjusted operating margin of about 9.5 percent this year against the 9.1 percent reported in 2014 while growing sales by more than 6 percent on a like-for-like basis. Growth in 2014 was 6.2 percent.

"We ended 2014 with a quarter in which sales growth as well as operating margin exceeded our expectations," Chief Executive Jan Carlson said in a statement.

"In 2015 we anticipate an expansion in overall operating margin despite record investments in both capital and R&D."

Autoliv is widely expected to gain market share due to rival Takata's air bags issues that have led to recalls of more than 21 million vehicles globally. But boosting capacity also comes with higher investments for the Swedish company.

Autoliv said earlier this month it had agreements to raise capacity to up to 25 million airbag inflators for delivery during this year and 2016, due to "airbag quality issues with another supplier".

Autoliv shares were up 3.2 percent by 1130 GMT following the report.

Operating profit at Autoliv, the world's biggest maker of safety gear such as seat belts and airbags, rose to $217 million from a year-ago $203 million to beat a mean forecast for $208 million in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)