(Corrects to drop reference to costs for capacity alignment and antitrust issues in second paragraph)

STOCKHOLM Jan 29 Auto safety gear maker Autoliv reported fourth quarter core earnings that beat market expectations on Friday and said it expected like-for-like sales to grow around 5 percent this year.

Autoliv said operating income was $281 million, higher than market expectations of $255 million and up from $217 million in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)