(Repeats without changes to cover additional alert)
STOCKHOLM, July 18 Auto safety gear maker
Autoliv posted second quarter earnings just
below market expectations on Friday but raised its forecast for
like-for-like sales growth this year while maintaining its
outlook for a steady operating margin.
Operating profit at Autoliv, the world's biggest maker of
safety gear such as seat belts and airbags, fell to $139 million
from a year ago $194 million to miss a mean forecast for $145
million in a Reuters poll.
The profit decline was mainly due to previously flagged
costs of around $70 million related to the settlements of class
action lawsuits in the United States.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm, editing by
Mia Shanley)