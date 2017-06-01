STOCKHOLM, June 1 Swedish auto safety gear maker Autoliv in May resumed buying back its own shares, the first time in over two years the company uses its mandate, information posted on its website showed.

* In May Autoliv bought 870,972 shares at an average price of $106.03 for a gross amount of around $92 million

* It was the first time Autoliv repurchased its own shares since March 2015, when it bought shares for a gross amount of around $25 million

* Autoliv's board in 2013 renewed a mandate to repurchase common shares and in 2014 it approved an additional 10 million shares for repurchase for a total of around 13.2 million shares (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard)