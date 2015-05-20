STOCKHOLM May 20 Swedish auto safety gear maker
Autoliv said on Wednesday it was ready to
boost production capacity to meet increased demand as Japanese
competitor Takata Corp recalls an additional 17 million
airbag inflators.
Takata said separately it had doubled a recall of
potentially lethal airbags to 34 million vehicles, making it the
largest automotive recall in U.S. history.
"Exactly what this means for us is a bit early to say, but
we are of course ready to increase our capacity and deliver to
the industry as quickly as we can as we see an increased need,"
Autoliv spokesman Thomas Jonsson told Reuters.
Shares in Autoliv, the world's biggest maker of airbags and
seatbelts, gained 3.7 percent on news of the Takata recall while
the broader Stockholm All Share index shed 0.2
percent.
The Swedish group said in January it targeted an additional
production capacity of up to 25 million airbag inflators for
delivery in 2015 and 2016 as a result of earlier Takata recalls.
In December last year, Autoliv said it would also supply
replacement airbag inflators to Honda in the United States.
Jonsson said deliveries to Honda had begun in the second
quarter and would increase gradually during the second half of
the year and continue into 2016.
Autoliv shares are up 31 percent so far this year while the
Stockholm All Share index has gained 13 percent.
