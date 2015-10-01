GOTHENBURG, Sweden Oct 1 Auto safety gear maker
Autoliv targets $12 billion in sales by the
end of the decade and could potentially reach $15 billion if it
succeeds in grabbing additional market and acquisition
opportunities, it said on Thursday.
The company, which had sales of $9.2 billion in 2014, said
it aimed to lift its share of the passive safety market from the
current 39 percent, while improving margins in its electronics
business to the long-term group target range of 8-9 percent.
Of the $12 billion targeted, 25 percent is seen coming from
the fast-growing electronics business, which stood for 16
percent of group sales in the first six months of 2015.
"Our mission is to be the leading supplier of safety systems
for the future car, well integrated with autonomous driving,"
Autoliv Chief Executive Jan Carlson said in a statement ahead of
presentations for analysts, investors and media in Gothenburg.
Autoliv shares rose 2.8 percent at 0838 GMT, outperforming a
1.2 percent gain in the OMXS All Share Index in
Stockholm.
The firm, which makes products ranging from so called passive
safety gear such as seatbelts and airbags to advanced radar and
infrared solutions for night vision, said its long-term
financial targets remained unchanged.
