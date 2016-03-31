FRANKFURT, March 31 Amazon is in talks
with a consortium of German carmakers about taking a stake in
high-definition digital mapping company HERE, two auto industry
sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Last August, BMW, Audi and Mercedes
agreed to pay 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) to buy
Nokia's mapping business as part of plans to develop
self-driving cars.
Since then, the consortium has started negotiations with
potential new partners mainly from the automotive industry.
Now, online retailer Amazon has emerged as a possible
shareholder.
"Amazon would take a stake as part of a broader deal to lock
them in as a provider of cloud computing services," one source
familiar with the talks said.
The consortium needs the capacity of cloud computing to
ensure that maps can cope with live updates on traffic and road
conditions using data collected from sensors on thousands of
Mercedes, BMW and Audi cars.
It has been in talks with cloud computing providers,
including Amazon, one of the sources said.
Taking a stake in HERE could make sense strategically for
Amazon, which is rolling out new one- and two-hour delivery
services in major cities in the United States and Europe and
needs accurate, real-time maps to compete with rivals for the
best logistics.
Intelligent mapping systems like HERE's are the basis on
which self-driving cars, linked to wireless networks, can
perform functions such as recalculating a route to the nearest
electric charging station or around a traffic jam or ice patch.
For the consortium, having more partners will spread the
cost and could improve the volume of data about traffic
information being fed to the map from vehicles on the road.
Audi, the premium brand owned by Volkswagen, Daimler, the
parent company of Mercedes-Benz, and BMW declined to comment on
whether they were in talks with Amazon.
Amazon in Germany and the United States did not respond to
requests to comment.
BMW said: "The new owners Audi, Daimler and BMW have said
from the start that they are open for new partners to join. We
have noticed that there is lots of interest not only from
potential partners from within the automotive industry, but also
from other sectors."
Renault and automotive supplier Continental
have both expressed interest.
Continental said on Thursday a decision on whether to buy a
stake in HERE would be made within the next few months.
Ford is also among the companies interested in taking
a stake in the HERE consortium, a third auto industry source
said on Thursday.
Asked whether Ford was in talks with the group about taking
a stake in HERE, a spokesman for the company said, "We have been
and will continue working with many companies and discussing a
variety of subjects related to our Ford Smart Mobility plan. We
keep these discussions private for obvious competitive reasons
and we don't comment on speculation."
Self-driving and connected car services could become a $50
billion market, analysts at Exane BNP Paribas have estimated.
Germany's carmakers decided to club together to bid for HERE
to accelerate plans for self-driving cars after Internet rival
Alphabet unveiled a prototype autonomous vehicle.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Andreas Cremer, Ilona Wissenbach,
additional reporting by Mari Saito and Eric Auchard. Editing by
Jane Merriman)