* Car companies spend more on research and development
* Jump in patents reflects drive to lower exhaust emissions
* Japanese and German firms file most applications
* Chinese auto makers also among those seeking patents
By Edward Taylor and Ben Klayman
FRANKFURT, March 13 The car industry's
international patent filings jumped 18 percent in 2013, the
World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) said on
Thursday, in part reflecting a push for new technologies to
lower exhaust emissions.
"In line with growing investments in research and
development, the automobile industry has seen a sharp increase
in international patent filings over the last three years," WIPO
said in a statement.
In 2013, 4,275 patents were filed by auto manufacturers,
compared with 3,606 in 2012. Patent applications jumped 84
percent from 2010, when 2,322 were filed, WIPO said.
Regulators across the world are demanding that auto makers
increase fuel efficiency and lower carbon dioxide pollution
levels, a challenge that has forced manufacturers to invest in
more efficient engines and new lightweight technologies.
The Obama administration in the United States finalised gas
mileage standards in 2012, calling on automakers to boost their
corporate average fuel economy (CAFE).
Last month, the European Parliament tightened carbon dioxide
pollution standards.
The rise in patents comes as car companies are increasingly
relying on software and powerful computers to help make cars
safer, more entertaining, more fuel efficient and better at
solving problems. [ID:nL6N0KK2O4}
The need to lower C02 emissions has been particularly tough
for German manufacturers, who have relied on making high-powered
limousines, forcing them to develop new technologies.
BMW on Thursday said operating profit at its core
automotive division fell 14 percent in the last three months of
2013, despite higher vehicle sales, due to spending on
fuel-efficient technology and new model launches.
With 1,696 published patent applications, Toyota Motor Corp
ranked highest among the auto makers that make use of
the Patent and Cooperation Treaty (PCT), followed by Nissan
Motor Co, Honda Motor Co, Daimler AG
and Audi AG, WIPO said.
The ranking is not a definitive indication of which
companies are most innovative, said Carsten Fink, chief
economist at WIPO.
It is, however, a reflection of which companies make most
use of the PCT, which allows firms to get protection in multiple
jurisdictions by filing a single international patent
application.
Some auto makers prefer to file for patent protection only
in their home countries. General Motors Co. for example,
filed no patents via the PCT in 2013.
However, according to The Patent Board, a consultancy which
pulls together patent grants and application data from the
United States Patent and Trade Office (USPTO), the European
Patent Office (EPO) and WIPO, General Motors received 1,672 U.S.
patents in 2013.
China's auto makers, too, are using of international tools
to protect intellectual property, the filings show.
Qoros Automobile Co, an auto maker controlled by China's
Chery Automobile Co Ltd and Israel Corp,
filed seven international patents, WIPO said. And Zhejiang Geely
Holding filed one patent, WIPO said.
AUTOS REFLECT WIDER TREND
The rise in the automotive sector echoes a trend toward
filing more patents across all industries as products grow in
technological sophistication and firms seek to prevent
innovations from being copied by rivals across the globe.
The total number of filings made under WIPO's Patent and
Cooperation Treaty rose 5.1 percent to 205,300 in 2013. The
United States remains the most-active user of the system, with
57,239 applications in 2013 followed by Japan.
China surpassed Germany to become the third largest user of
the PCT system, WIPO said.
The largest share of patent applications was filed in the
area of electronic machinery, representing 7.8 percent of the
total, followed by computer technology and digital
communications with 7.7 percent and 7.3 percent, respectively.
Panasonic Corporation, Toyota Jidosha KK, Robert
Bosch and Siemens AG were the top
applicants in the field of electronic machinery.
Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation,
Qualcomm Incorporated, and NEC Corporation
were the top applicants for computer technology, WIPO said.
In digital communications, China's ZTE Corporation
and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd were ahead
of Ericsson and Qualcomm, WIPO said.
International trademark applications reached a record high,
with Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis heading the
list with 228 applications in 2013.
International industrial design applications filed under the
Hague system increased to 2,990 filings in 2013, representing
growth of 14.8 percent on 2012.