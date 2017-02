Aug 2 AutoNation Inc, the No. 1 U.S. auto retail group, said new vehicle sales to retail customers rose 14 percent in July.

The company said sales in its import segment jumped 26 percent to 11,510 units, while domestic sales rose 5 percent.

Total new vehicle sales rose to 21,650 units. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)