BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports sale of $19.3 mln of common stock
* Jakks announces sale of $19.3 million of common stock to joint venture partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.
Oct 28 Autonation Inc :
* Q3 revenue $4.91 billion versus $4.47 billion last year; q3 earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations
* In Q3, AutoNation's retail new vehicle unit sales increased 9% overall and 7% on a same store basis
* In 2015 expect continued growth in new vehicle unit sales, with 2015 industry new vehicle sales above 17 million units
* Board of directors authorized repurchase of up to an additional $250 million of AutoNation common stock
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $4.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LJUBLJANA, March 15 Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka, which is up for sale, said margin pressure means its net profit is likely to slip in 2017 after virtually doubling last year on reduced bad loans.
* Invivo Therapeutics receives clinical trial application approval from UK's Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency