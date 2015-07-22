By Joseph White
Executive Mike Jackson said on Wednesday the shift by U.S.
consumers toward trucks and sport utility vehicles is creating
problems for manufacturers who had geared factories to build
small and midsized cars.
dealerships are dealing with an oversupply of compact and
midsize cars. "It's manageable, but it is an issue," he said.
Jackson also said it would have no financial impact on
AutoNation if auto lenders adopted a fixed fee approach to
compensating dealers for arranging car loans. The U.S. Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau and the Justice Department reached a
settlement with the U.S. finance arm of Honda Motor Co
that caps markups dealers can charge consumers and allows the
lender to pay dealers a flat fee for arranging a loan. Jackson
said lenders and dealers should embrace the settlement as a
roadmap to avoid more onerous regulation.
Earlier, AutoNation reported second quarter net income from
continuing operations of $115 million, or $1.00 a share, up from
$101 million, or 83 cents a share, on a comparable basis a year
ago.
