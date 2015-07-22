(Adds Jackson comments on financing, investments in online
commerce)
By Joseph White
DETROIT, July 22 AutoNation Inc Chief
Executive Mike Jackson said on Wednesday the shift by U.S.
consumers toward trucks and sport utility vehicles is creating
problems for manufacturers who had geared factories to build
small and mid-sized cars.
The largest U.S. auto retailer's dealerships are grappling
with an oversupply of compact and mid-sized cars, he told
Reuters in a phone interview. "It's manageable, but it is an
issue," he said.
Lower demand for smaller cars is one reason AutoNation's new
vehicle profit margins fell in the second quarter, said Jackson,
although he added that margins in other areas of the business,
such as service, remain strong.
Jackson said a move toward fixed fees for dealers arranging
car loans would have no financial impact on AutoNation,
following a settlement recently agreed by the U.S. Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau, the Justice Department and the U.S.
finance arm of Honda Motor Co.
Jackson said lenders and dealers should embrace the Honda
settlement, which could make fixed fees more popular, as a
roadmap to avoid more onerous regulation.
"The regulator is not going away," he said. The auto lending
industry's choice is to have a regulator "in their business
constantly" or take the steps outlined in the Honda agreement to
respond to concerns that minority consumers are charged more for
credit, he said.
AutoNation on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income
from continuing operations of $115 million, or $1.00 a share, up
from $101 million, or 83 cents a share, on a comparable basis a
year ago.
The results fell short of some analysts' forecasts, and the
company's shares dropped 4 percent.
Jackson said the company chose to spend more during the
just-ended quarter to speed the rollout of its AutoNation
Express online shopping services, completing by the end of June
work the company had said would take all year.
AutoNation will invest in its online commerce efforts and
reduce reliance on independent car-shopping websites, Jackson
said. AutoNation earlier this month severed ties with auto
shopping site TrueCar Inc.
"If you go through third parties, you are paying to build
their brand," Jackson said. "We are going to invest to build our
brand."
In the latest quarter, those investments contributed to
higher expenses than some analysts had anticipated, Jackson
said.
"I am not going to get nailed down and lose my flexibility
by giving a micro-roadmap for how we are implementing this big,
complex initiative," Jackson said.
(Reporting By Joseph White; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill
Rigby)