CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs as oil price rise boosts energy stocks
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, helped by strong gains for energy company stocks as oil prices rose, while banks and gold miners also lent support.
March 2 AutoNation Inc, the biggest U.S. auto dealer group, said its retail new vehicle unit sales rose 17 percent in February, its strongest in three months.
Retail new vehicle unit sales climbed to 19,994 in the month, the company said in a statement.
Retail new vehicle unit sales rose 7 percent in January and 11 percent last December.
U.S. auto sales rose nearly 16 percent in February and the annual sales rate leapt to its best level in four years, helped by a surprising sales gain by General Motors Co and strong results from Chrysler Group LLC and Ford Motor Co.
AutoNation shares closed at $34.09 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, helped by strong gains for energy company stocks as oil prices rose, while banks and gold miners also lent support.
Feb 23 Newly promoted to CEO at Nissan Motor , Hiroto Saikawa will bring a gruff, tough, no-nonsense approach to leading Japan's second-biggest car maker at a time of rapid technological change in the industry.
Feb 23 A collaboration between Google's research unit and a Dutch institute on Thursday cracked a widely used cryptographic technology that has been one of the key building blocks of internet security.