* US light vehicle sales rate to reach 13 mln by year end
* Jackson sees U.S. auto sales at 14.2 mln in 2012
* Industry disciplined, rational on incentives
By Bernie Woodall
DENVER, Sept 22 The leader of the largest U.S.
auto dealership group, AutoNation Inc (AN.N), predicts U.S.
automobile sales will accelerate the last three months of 2011
and to rise in each of the next two years.
AutoNation's Chief Executive Mike Jackson said on Thursday
he expects U.S. sales of cars and light trucks to reach a 13
million vehicle annual rate by the end of the year.
"The auto recovery is going to resume probably in October,"
Jackson said in an interview with Reuters. "We're on a journey
back to 16 million, 17 million. I can't tell you exactly when
we're gong to get there, but we are going to get there."
Jackson spoke on the sidelines of a meeting of AutoNation
dealers and employees from Colorado in downtown Denver led by
the CEO as well as AutoNation President Mike Maroone that was
part business and part rally.
Jackson said it was too early to project U.S. auto sales
for 2012. He said he wants to wait to see the trajectory of the
recovery near the end of the year.
However, a slide Jackson showed in a presentation to the
roughly 200 employees on Thursday projected U.S. auto sales at
about 14.2 million vehicles in 2012 and 15.9 million in 2013.
Research firm J.D. Power and Associates expects U.S. auto
sales of about 12.6 million vehicles in 2011, about a 9 percent
increase over 2010. J.D. Power expects U.S. auto sales to reach
14.1 million in 2012.
Jackson said much of the U.S. auto industry will have
recovered by October from the March earthquake and tsunami in
Japan that limited inventory for Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T),
Honda Motor Co (7267.T), and, to a lesser degree, Nissan Motor
Co Ltd (7201.T).
The 62-year-old Jackson said he is "convinced" U.S. new
auto sales will return to more than 16 million per year in part
because consumer auto loans have become available after the
2008-2009 recession quicker than home loans.
"We have reasonably good financing available for our
customers, not what we had in 2005, 2006, 2007, but we may
never have that again," Jackson said, adding that there is
pent-up demand to drive sales.
Maroone and Jackson said they do not expect a "price war"
among automakers and dealers as they try to appeal to consumers
in the fourth quarter.
"The whole business is much more disciplined, rational,
much more focused on the long-term," Jackson said.
He pointed to the discipline on incentives by the Detroit
automakers during the inventory woes of Toyota and Honda.
"Incentives are going to be better than they have been for
the last six months," Jackson said, adding that they would not
approach a level that would trigger a price war.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)