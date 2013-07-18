Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
DETROIT, July 18 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto dealer group, posted a higher second-quarter profit on Thursday as new-vehicle sales jumped 11 percent.
AutoNation's net income rose 14.4 percent to $89.9 million, or 73 cents a share, from $78.6 million, or 64 cents a share, a year earlier. The results matched analysts' expectations, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. (AVT) to be acquired by the Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform
* Zloty, forint ease, near psychological lines * Hungarian central banker responsibility cuts cause worry * Poland's biggest lender PKO earnings jump less than expected By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 6 Hungary's forint eased on Monday after the central bank further reduced the responsibilities of Deputy Governor Marton Nagy, and Poland's zloty again retreated behind a psychological line at 4.3 against the euro. Regional equities were also mostly in the negati