BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports sale of $19.3 mln of common stock
* Jakks announces sale of $19.3 million of common stock to joint venture partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.
DETROIT Oct 28 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto dealer group, reported a 15 percent jump in third-quarter earnings in part on robust profit on used cars.
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company earned 90 cents per share, beating Wall Street expectations of 86 cents per share, according to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Total revenue of $4.91 billion also beat expectations of $4.80 billion.
Net income rose 15 percent to $106.5 million, or 90 cents per share, from $92.6 million, or 75 cents per share a year ago.
Used car retail gross profit rose 12.8 percent to $90.6 million, overcoming a 0.3 percent drop in new vehicle gross profit of $154.7 million. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall Editing by W Simon)
LJUBLJANA, March 15 Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka, which is up for sale, said margin pressure means its net profit is likely to slip in 2017 after virtually doubling last year on reduced bad loans.
* Invivo Therapeutics receives clinical trial application approval from UK's Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency