(Adds closing share prices, CEO and COO comment, S&P rating
rise)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Oct 28 AutoNation Inc shares on
Tuesday jumped nearly 7 percent after the company exceeded Wall
Street expectations with a 15 percent increase in third-quarter
earnings and its chief executive said U.S. auto sales will
continue to rise in 2015.
Shares of the largest U.S. auto dealer group closed at
$55.58, up 6.9 percent.
Chief Executive Officer Mike Jackson said the U.S. recovery
from the recession five years ago would continue into 2015. He
expects U.S. new auto sales to top 17 million vehicles for the
first time since 2001.
Industry consultants LMC Automotive on Monday said 2014 U.S.
new auto sales would be 16.4 million.
Standard and Poor's on Tuesday raised AutoNation stock to
"buy" from "hold" and increased its 12-month target price for
the stock by $3 to $63 per share.
AutoNation showed robust profit in its used car business
that helped boost its third quarter earnings to 90 cents per
share, beating Wall Street expectations of 86 cents and up from
75 cents per share a year earlier.
Revenue of $4.91 billion exceeded estimates of $4.80
billion.
"Used car values are falling and there are a lot of experts
who say this is bad news for the auto industry, and particularly
for auto retailers. We don't see it that way at all," Jackson
said in an interview.
"We had an artificial period created by the great crash of
2009 and 2010 when used cars were in dramatic short supply and
we had inflated values that are now beginning to normalize now
that supply is improving," the CEO said.
Growing supply at a lower cost "is going to be very
beneficial for the used car business," Jackson said.
Per vehicle, gross profit on retail sales of new cars fell
7.1 percent to $1,877, but rose 6.2 percent to $1,622 for used
cars and increased 3.8 percent to $1,401 for finance and
insurance.
The number of new vehicles sold in the quarter rose 8.8
percent to about 84,000, while the number of used vehicles sold
increased 7.5 percent to about 57,000, for an aggregate rise of
8.2 percent.
During the quarter, AutoNation repurchased 4.4 million
shares of common stock for $235.9 million. So far this year, it
has bought back 8 percent of its outstanding shares.
AutoNation has stopped sales of cars with Takata Corp
air bags until potentially faulty ones can be repaired,
Jackson said.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall Editing by W Simon, Lisa Von Ahn
and Cynthia Osterman)