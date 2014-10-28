(Adds closing share prices, CEO and COO comment, S&P rating rise)

By Bernie Woodall

DETROIT Oct 28 AutoNation Inc shares on Tuesday jumped nearly 7 percent after the company exceeded Wall Street expectations with a 15 percent increase in third-quarter earnings and its chief executive said U.S. auto sales will continue to rise in 2015.

Shares of the largest U.S. auto dealer group closed at $55.58, up 6.9 percent.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Jackson said the U.S. recovery from the recession five years ago would continue into 2015. He expects U.S. new auto sales to top 17 million vehicles for the first time since 2001.

Industry consultants LMC Automotive on Monday said 2014 U.S. new auto sales would be 16.4 million.

Standard and Poor's on Tuesday raised AutoNation stock to "buy" from "hold" and increased its 12-month target price for the stock by $3 to $63 per share.

AutoNation showed robust profit in its used car business that helped boost its third quarter earnings to 90 cents per share, beating Wall Street expectations of 86 cents and up from 75 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue of $4.91 billion exceeded estimates of $4.80 billion.

"Used car values are falling and there are a lot of experts who say this is bad news for the auto industry, and particularly for auto retailers. We don't see it that way at all," Jackson said in an interview.

"We had an artificial period created by the great crash of 2009 and 2010 when used cars were in dramatic short supply and we had inflated values that are now beginning to normalize now that supply is improving," the CEO said.

Growing supply at a lower cost "is going to be very beneficial for the used car business," Jackson said.

Per vehicle, gross profit on retail sales of new cars fell 7.1 percent to $1,877, but rose 6.2 percent to $1,622 for used cars and increased 3.8 percent to $1,401 for finance and insurance.

The number of new vehicles sold in the quarter rose 8.8 percent to about 84,000, while the number of used vehicles sold increased 7.5 percent to about 57,000, for an aggregate rise of 8.2 percent.

During the quarter, AutoNation repurchased 4.4 million shares of common stock for $235.9 million. So far this year, it has bought back 8 percent of its outstanding shares.

AutoNation has stopped sales of cars with Takata Corp air bags until potentially faulty ones can be repaired, Jackson said. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall Editing by W Simon, Lisa Von Ahn and Cynthia Osterman)