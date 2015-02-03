(Adds CEO, analysts' comments, details of the quarterly
results)
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT Feb 3 AutoNation Inc, the
largest U.S. auto dealer group, on Tuesday posted a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit due to strong profit
margins from new and used vehicle sales, driving its shares up
nearly 8 percent.
"While unit volume and revenues were strong across the
board, new and used margin performance was especially
surprising," Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker said in a
research note.
Buckingham Research analyst Joseph Amaturo said the strong
results could bode well for the rest of the U.S. auto retailing
sector.
AutoNation Chief Executive Officer Mike Jackson said in an
interview that low gasoline prices of about $2 a gallon,
generous financing and consumers' needs to replace aging
vehicles were stimulating demand. He expects gas prices to
remain below $3 a gallon for the rest of the year.
"It's hard to find a storm cloud," he said. "It's really a
Goldilocks year."
He affirmed that he expected U.S. industry sales to exceed
17 million this year. That would be the third time the sector
has topped that level, joining 2000 and 2001.
Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based AutoNation's net income rose
almost 7 percent to $116.7 million, or $1.02 a share, in the
fourth quarter from $109.4 million, or 89 cents a share, a year
earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected
91 cents a share.
Analysts said a lower-than-expected tax rate improved the
bottom line by 1 cent to 2 cents a share.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $5.05 billion, topping the $4.92
billion analysts had expected.
Retail sales of new vehicles increased 11 percent, or 9
percent on a same-store basis. Retail used vehicle sales
increased 9 percent, or 7 percent on a same-store basis.
By segment, income rose 28 percent from U.S. brands, 12
percent from imports and 10 percent from premium luxury brands.
In January, AutoNation's U.S. retail sales of new vehicles
rose 20 percent from a year earlier. The overall industry is
reporting January results on Tuesday, and analysts expect sales
to increase 12 percent and show an annual selling rate of 16.6
million vehicles.
Shares of AutoNation were up 7.7 percent at $63.89 in early
trading.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)