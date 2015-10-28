BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals enters into a common stock purchase agreement with HLHW IV LLC
* On March 22 co entered into a common stock purchase agreement with HLHW IV LLC
Oct 28 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto dealership chain, said Wednesday net income from continuing operations rose to a quarterly record, reflecting strong growth in vehicle sales and service business.
The Ft. Lauderdale, Fla company said net income from continuing operations rose to $119 million, or $1.05 a share, from $107 million, or 90 cents a share a year earlier. Revenues rose 9 per cent to $5.4 billion. The latest results met Wall Street expectations.
AutoNation also confirmed it had purchased the 12-store Allen Samuels Auto Group dealership chain in Texas, and said the deal would add about $800 million in annual revenue.
FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM, March 23 VolkerWessels, the largest Dutch construction company, is preparing a stock market listing which may value the family-owned business at more than 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) including debt, people close to the matter said.