UPDATE 3-Air bag maker Takata to file for bankruptcy this month -sources
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
DETROIT, April 25 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto retail chain, on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly net profit as revenue increased slightly.
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company reported a first-quarter net profit of $98.1 million or 97 cents per share, up 2 percent from $95.9 million or 89 cents per share a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of 91 cents.
WASHINGTON, June 15 California and other states would be barred from setting their own rules governing design and testing of self-driving cars, while federal regulators would be blocked from demanding pre-market approval for autonomous vehicle technology, according to a U.S. House Republican proposal reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.
