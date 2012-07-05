(Adds details)

July 5 U.S. auto retail group AutoNation Inc said retail new vehicle sales rose 38 percent in June to 22,862 units.

With this, second-quarter retail new vehicle sales increased 31 percent to 67,159 units.

AutoNation shares, which have risen 9 percent in the last three months, closed at $37.79 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.