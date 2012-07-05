BRIEF-JAKKS, Warner Bros consumer products signs multi-year global licensing deal
* JAKKS Pacific Inc - co with Warner Bros. consumer products signed a multi-year global licensing deal
July 5 U.S. auto retail group AutoNation Inc said retail new vehicle sales rose 38 percent in June to 22,862 units.
With this, second-quarter retail new vehicle sales increased 31 percent to 67,159 units.
AutoNation shares, which have risen 9 percent in the last three months, closed at $37.79 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
TOKYO, Feb 15 Toshiba Corp has decided to delay the sale of shares in its chip business to the next financial year or later, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, without citing sources.
* Hilton reports fourth quarter and full year results; achieves record pipeline and net unit growth for the year