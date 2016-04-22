April 22 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto dealership chain, reported a 14 percent fall in quarterly profit as costs rose.

The company's net income fell to $95.9 million, or 89 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $111.5 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

AutoNation earned 90 cents per share from continuing operations.

Revenue rose 3.5 pct to $5.12 billion. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)