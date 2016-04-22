BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto dealership chain, reported a 14 percent fall in quarterly profit as costs rose.
The company's net income fell to $95.9 million, or 89 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $111.5 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.
AutoNation earned 90 cents per share from continuing operations.
Revenue rose 3.5 pct to $5.12 billion. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.