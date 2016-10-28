Oct 28 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S.
car dealership chain, reported a 9 percent fall in quarterly net
profit on Friday as automakers continued to offer discounts on
new vehicles.
The company's net income from continuing operations fell to
$108 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $119
million. However, earnings per share were unchanged at $1.05,
reflecting the company's share buyback program.
"Certain manufacturers continued disruptive marketing and
sales incentives, which resulted in multi-tier pricing and were
unfair for consumers as well as retailers," Chief Executive Mike
Jackson said in a statement.
"In the third quarter, these incentives had a significant
negative impact on new vehicle volume and gross profit per new
vehicle retailed."
AutoNation said profit was also hit by the Takata
airbag recall, which reduced net income from continuing
operations by about $6 million after-tax, or 6 cents per share.
At the end of the third quarter, about 14 percent of
AutoNation's used vehicle inventory was on hold due to the
recall, the company said.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $5.57 billion.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)