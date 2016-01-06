LAS VEGAS Jan 6 The head of the largest U.S. auto dealer group on Wednesday warned that automakers and dealers will have to be disciplined in order to avoid problems experienced in the years following 2000 when profits were cut by lofty incentives that kept sales volume high.

Mike Jackson, chief executive of AutoNation Inc in an interview with Reuters, said the industry is "entering a new chapter" where underlying demand for new vehicles, particularly cars, is weakening.

"We really have to watch the quality of volume," Jackson said, referring to his concerns that high incentives could cut into automaker and dealer profit.

"We have to find the right balance between price and volume," he said.

Jackson said the industry is not about to collapse after a record 2015 in which about 17.4 million vehicles were sold. He said 2016 sales will top 17 million. (Editing by Franklin Paul)