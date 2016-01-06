(Adds more CEO comment, background, share price fall)
By Joseph White
LAS VEGAS Jan 6 The head of the largest U.S.
auto dealer group warned on Wednesday that automakers and
dealers must avoid the problems in the years immediately
following 2000, when lofty incentives kept sales volume high but
cut profits.
AutoNation Inc Chief Executive Officer Mike Jackson
said in an interview that the industry was "entering a new
chapter" where underlying demand for new vehicles, particularly
cars, is weakening.
Jackson expressed concern that high incentives could cut
into automakers' and dealers' profits.
"We really have to watch the quality of volume," he said.
"We have to find the right balance between price and volume."
Jackson said the industry was not about to collapse after a
record 2015, when about 17.4 million vehicles were sold. He said
2016 sales would top 17 million but did not give a specific
projection. Some industry analysts have put the figure at 18
million.
U.S. sales for December rose 9 percent, but Jackson said
that was a quirk of the calendar. Excluding the additional
weekend for 2015, last month's sales were essentially flat with
a year earlier.
AutoNation shares fell as much as 14.5 percent on Wednesday
morning after the company said it expected to report $250 to
$300 less gross profit per vehicle for the fourth quarter.
At midday, AutoNation shares were down 11.6 percent at
$50.12 after hitting $48.50, their lowest since October 2014.
"The fourth-quarter industry sales environment was more push
versus pull," Jackson said in a statement early on Wednesday.
In recent years, the U.S. auto market has shifted away from
traditional cars, which include sedans and hatchbacks, and
toward SUVs, crossover vehicles and trucks.
"Cars are the problem," Jackson said, while "trucks are
beautiful" when it comes to recent sales performance.
He said he was not pointing to any automaker when it comes
to layering on incentives to push sales.
But he warned that the whole industry must avoid raising
incentives to artificially inflate sales, as it did in the early
years of this century.
The 17.4 million in U.S. auto sales for 2015 eclipsed the
former record of 17.35 million vehicles set in 2000.
