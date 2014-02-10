BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
(Corrects paragraph 2 to say deal value is $1.58 billion, not $1.45 billion)
Feb 10 Chinese digital mapping and navigation firm AutoNavi Holdings Ltd said it had received an offer to be taken private by major shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N.
Alibaba has offered to buy the 72 percent of AutoNavi that it does not already own for $21 per American depository share, valuing the company at $1.58 billion.
The offer represents a premium of 27 percent to AutoNavi's Friday close of $16.54 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.