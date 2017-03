Nov 19 AutoNavi Holdings Ltd : * Reports third quarter 2013 results * Q3 revenue $37.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.5 million * Says net loss attributable to autonavi shareholders was $6.7 million in the

third quarter of 2013 * Diluted net loss per American depositary share attributable to AutoNavi

shareholders for Q3 was $0.10 * Diluted non-GAAP net loss per ads attributable to autonavi shareholders for

Q3 was $0.07 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage