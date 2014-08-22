UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 22Autoneum Holding AG
* Says has signed new 150 million CHF revolving loan with syndicate of ten banks
* Says loan agreement replaces existing long-term credit facilities agreement of 130 million CHF, which expires on December 31
* Says at the same time, two subordinated loans for 12.5 million CHF each were repaid ahead of schedule to principal shareholders
Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1oXtDR6]
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources