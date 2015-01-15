Jan 15 Autoneum Holding AG :

* Says FY net sales in Swiss francs decreased from 2,053.3 million Swiss francs ($2.01 billion) to 1,954.7 million Swiss francs

* Says on Jan. 14, 2015, the board of directors of Autoneum Holding Ltd. appointed John T. Lenga as head of business group North America and member of the group executive board