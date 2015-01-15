UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 15 Autoneum Holding AG :
* Says FY net sales in Swiss francs decreased from 2,053.3 million Swiss francs ($2.01 billion) to 1,954.7 million Swiss francs
* Says on Jan. 14, 2015, the board of directors of Autoneum Holding Ltd. appointed John T. Lenga as head of business group North America and member of the group executive board Source text: bit.ly/1CoEeYi Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0210 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources