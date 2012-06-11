June 11 Autonomous Research LLP has hired Guy
Moszkowski from Bank of America Merrill Lynch to launch
coverage of U.S.-based financial services companies, the
London-based independent research firm said on Monday.
Moszkowski, who was a managing director covering U.S.
universal and capital markets banks, will serve as chief
executive of Autonomous Research USA.
Autonomous also said it hired Brian Foran, an analyst with
Nomura Securities, as head of regional banks research.
Autonomous Research USA will be based in New York and start
operations in late 2012.
(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina;
editing by John Wallace)