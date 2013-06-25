LONDON, June 25 Software company Autonomy, owned by U.S. computer maker Hewlett-Packard, said on Tuesday it planned to sell all of its remaining stake in video search engine group Blinkx Plc.

At Tuesday's closing share price of 126 pence, the sale of 45.7 million shares would be worth 57.6 million pounds ($88.7 million).

The sale is being carried out via an accelerated offering to institutional investors, run by Goldman Sachs.