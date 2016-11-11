PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 11 The former chief financial officer of Autonomy has been indicted on U.S. charges that he engaged in a fraudulent scheme to deceive investors and Hewlett Packard about his software company's true performance ahead of its sale in 2011.
Sushovan Hussain, a UK resident who was Autonomy's CFO at the time of its $11 billion acquisition by HP, was charged in an indictment filed on Thursday in federal court in San Francisco with conspiracy and wire fraud. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.