LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - Autoroutes du Sud de la France has resurrected plans to issue a seven-year bond having pulled a transaction during bookbuilding in early July but will pay a higher spread than what it rejected at that time reflecting the market's widening during the summer.

The decision to postpone came amid a sharp deterioration in sentiment and increased volatility owing to the downgrade of Portugal by Moody's.

Guidance on the original issue was at mid-swaps +95bp area, although the issuer, rated Baa1/BBB+ (Moody's/Standard & Poor's), has been forced to take a more pragmatic view on price this time around.

When July's deal was pulled market participants suggested that there was some interest in the trade, but on a wider, triple-digit, spread over swaps. However, rather than bite the bullet, ASF refused to budge and instead instructed the leads to pull the transaction.

The books on the EUR500m no-grow issue opened this morning at initial price thoughts in the mid-swaps +185bp area, before being refined to +180bp area (+/- 3bp).

This reflects the widening of credit spreads in the interim, with the iTraxx Main index having closed at 108bp on July 06 compared to its current level of around 170bp and Series 15 wide of 207bp recorded earlier this week.

Still, the seven-year swap rate has rallied by about 80bp since the previous attempt was thwarted on July 06, so from an all-in yield perspective it would appear that ASF may only be paying a very minimal token gesture of a couple of basis more this time around, assuming that the reoffer is set at the tight-end of guidance.

The group's outstanding 7.375% March 2019 and 4.125% April 2020 bonds opened at around the +147bp and +152bp area bid versus swaps this session, before widening by about 20bp and 17.5bp on the announcement respectively, according to Tradeweb.

This would indicate that the new issue premium is fairly attractive compared to other recent investment grade corporate issues, around 32bp at the tight-end of the refined range and 40bp originally.

Unsurprisingly the size of the premium has triggered good early momentum in the book given the size of the revision and is in stark contrast to the first attempt when the guidance of +95bp area offered a small premium of between 5-13bp.

The leads on the previous trade were HSBC, JP Morgan, MUSI, RBS, Santander and SG CIB and the same banks are in the driving seat this time.