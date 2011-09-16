LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - Autoroutes du Sud de la France has
resurrected plans to issue a seven-year bond having pulled a
transaction during bookbuilding in early July but will pay a
higher spread than what it rejected at that time reflecting the
market's widening during the summer.
The decision to postpone came amid a sharp deterioration in
sentiment and increased volatility owing to the downgrade of
Portugal by Moody's.
Guidance on the original issue was at mid-swaps +95bp area,
although the issuer, rated Baa1/BBB+ (Moody's/Standard &
Poor's), has been forced to take a more pragmatic view on price
this time around.
When July's deal was pulled market participants suggested
that there was some interest in the trade, but on a wider,
triple-digit, spread over swaps. However, rather than bite the
bullet, ASF refused to budge and instead instructed the leads to
pull the transaction.
The books on the EUR500m no-grow issue opened this morning
at initial price thoughts in the mid-swaps +185bp area, before
being refined to +180bp area (+/- 3bp).
This reflects the widening of credit spreads in the interim,
with the iTraxx Main index having closed at 108bp on July 06
compared to its current level of around 170bp and Series 15 wide
of 207bp recorded earlier this week.
Still, the seven-year swap rate has rallied by about 80bp
since the previous attempt was thwarted on July 06, so from an
all-in yield perspective it would appear that ASF may only be
paying a very minimal token gesture of a couple of basis more
this time around, assuming that the reoffer is set at the
tight-end of guidance.
The group's outstanding 7.375% March 2019 and 4.125% April
2020 bonds opened at around the +147bp and +152bp area bid
versus swaps this session, before widening by about 20bp and
17.5bp on the announcement respectively, according to Tradeweb.
This would indicate that the new issue premium is fairly
attractive compared to other recent investment grade corporate
issues, around 32bp at the tight-end of the refined range and
40bp originally.
Unsurprisingly the size of the premium has triggered good
early momentum in the book given the size of the revision and is
in stark contrast to the first attempt when the guidance of
+95bp area offered a small premium of between 5-13bp.
The leads on the previous trade were HSBC, JP Morgan, MUSI,
RBS, Santander and SG CIB and the same banks are in the driving
seat this time.
(Reporting by Andrew Perrin; editing by Alex Chambers)