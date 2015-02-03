Feb 2 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will
recall more than 228,000 Jeep Cherokees to upgrade the software
as their airbags could unexpectedly inflate without a crash, the
New York Times reported on Monday.
The company will upgrade software governing the side-curtain
and seat-mounted side airbags in vehicles from 2014-2015 model
years, the New York Times said. (nyti.ms/1tYmvre)
The recall includes more than 168,000 vehicles in the United
States, the Times said.
The action comes after Chrysler engineers' investigation
into reports of airbag systems deploying inadvertently, sensing
a potential rollover, the New York Times said.
Monday's recall follows U.S. federal safety regulators
announcement on Saturday that Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles and Honda Motor Co will recall
about 2.1 million older vehicles to fix defects that could cause
air bags to deploy when they are not supposed to.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)