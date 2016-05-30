TOKYO May 30 Japanese auto parts supplier Aisin Advics Co said on Monday there had been an explosion at one of its plants in central Japan, and that it was establishing the extent of damage which may impact the supply chains of its customers.

The company specialises in braking systems and is a major supplier to Toyota Motor Corp.

It said that the gas explosion at its plant in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, the nation's automaking heartland, occurred near one of its paint lines, injuring four people.

Aisin Advics is majority owned by Aisin Seiki Co, a Toyota group supplier, and operates two production plants in central Japan, and manufactures globally.

Toyota has suffered production delays this year due to supply chain disruptions caused by damage to a plant operated by an Aisin Seiki subsidiary following earthquakes in southern Japan, and a fire at a steel plant owned by Aichi Steel Corp , another major supplier. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Kim Coghill)