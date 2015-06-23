DETROIT June 23 The pace of growth for global auto demand will slow to a 2.6 percent annual rate over the next seven years, and U.S. sales could hit their peak in 2016, according to a forecast released Tuesday by AlixPartners, a consulting firm that works extensively with global automakers.

The U.S. market could hit a cyclical trough at about 15 million vehicles for the year in 2019 as interest rates rise and used vehicle prices fall, said Mark Wakefield, head of AlixPartners' automotive practice in the Americas region. The firm projects U.S. sales of 17.1 million cars and light trucks this year and 17.4 million in 2016.

AlixPartners forecasts annual global vehicle sales will grow to 103.2 million vehicles in 2021 from 87.9 million projected for 2015. The annual rate of growth for the next seven years will be slower than the 3.1 percent pace from 2007 to 2014, when demand in many markets was recovering from the financial crisis.

China's auto market, the world's largest, will grow at a 5.2 percent rate through 2018, decelerating from a 16.6 percent annual rate from 2005 to 2014, the consulting firm forecast.

Low oil prices could keep sales in the U.S. above 17 million vehicles annually through 2017, AlixPartners forecast. Wakefield said low gasoline prices could cause problems for automakers, because consumers could wait nine to 13 years for fuel savings to repay the additional $3,500 a vehicle in added costs for technology required to meet tougher U.S. fuel economy targets.

"You're fighting the consumer now," when the payback for technology goes beyond the six years that most consumers keep a new vehicle, Wakefield told Reuters.

Wakefield said he doesn't expect the U.S. government will back away from its target for automakers to offer vehicle fleets that average 54.5 miles per gallon in government testing. But automakers could get additional credits that could allow them to field fleets that emit more greenhouse gases, and burn more fuel, in everyday driving.

Still, automakers are moving to increase the levels of electrification in cars - using hybrid power systems and technology that replaces mechanical and hydraulic brakes or power accessories with systems that operate electronically, Wakefield said. (Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Andrew Hay)