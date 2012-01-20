(Repeats to correct link format, no change to text or data)

Jan 20 Following are average forecasts for Asia's top automakers.

Figures are in the local currencies, with percentages changes where applicable from the previous year in parentheses.

India's top maker, Maruti Suzuki India, will report its third-quarter results on Jan. 23, South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co will announce its fourth-quarter results on Jan. 26 and Kia Motors Corp on Jan. 27.

Japan's Honda Motor Co will report third-quarter results on Jan. 31, Toyota Motor Corp on Feb. 7 and Nissan Motor Co on Feb. 8.

Average October-December estimates for Toyota, Honda and Nissan were compiled by Reuters. The rest are based on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. TOYOTA (bln yen) OCT-DEC 2011/12 2011/12

(consensus) (consensus) (company) Operating 93.9 (-5.3) 326 (-30) 200 (-57) No. of estimates 9 23

NISSAN (bln yen) OCT-DEC 2011/12 2011/12

(consensus) (consensus) (company) Operating 122.6 (+7.6) 548 (+2.1) 510 (-5.1) No. of estimates 10 26

HONDA (bln yen) OCT-DEC 2011/12 2011/12

(consensus) (consensus) (company) Operating 81.2 (-35) 281 (-51) Withdrawn No. of estimates 9 23

*HYUNDAI OCT-DEC 2011

(consensus) (consensus) Operating 2.28 trln won 8.18 trln won Net 2.26 trln won 8.18 trln won No. of estimates (OP/NET) 25/23 36/39

*KIA OCT-DEC 2011

(consensus) (consensus) Operating 1.05 trln won 3.70 trln won Net 1.099 trln won 3.83 trln won No. of estimates (OP/NET) 24/20 35/39

MARUTI SUZUKI OCT-DEC Net profit 2.14 bln rupees (-62%) Sales 74.95 bln rupees (-19%) No. of estimates 16

**TATA MOTORS OCT-DEC Net profit 25.68 bln rupees (+6.1%) Sales 422.94 bln rupees (+34%) No. of estimates 14 * Hyundai and Kia adopted IFRS accounting rules and no comparisons are available from the year before. ** Tata Motors' numbers are consolidated and include estimate for Jaguar Land Rover earnings. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in SEOUL, Henry Foy in MUMBAI, Chang-Ran Kim in TOKYO)