* Japan auto sales jump 36 pct on govt incentives
* Toyota's Aqua hybrid gets orders 10 times sales target
* Korean brands struggle with slowing domestic sales
* India's Maruti recovers slightly
(Adds India's Mahindra, Tata Motors sales)
By Chang-Ran Kim and Hyunjoo Jin
TOKYO/SEOUL, Feb 1 Japanese car sales
turned sharply higher in January, buoyed by the government's
efforts to help its struggling auto industry, while sales in
South Korea shrank on a slowing economy and a lull during the
Lunar New Year holiday.
Japanese automakers are set to get a much-needed boost this
year from Tokyo's extension beyond the March deadline of tax
incentives to buy fuel-efficient cars and new subsidies that
took effect on Dec. 20 to scrap older vehicles.
New automobile sales in Japan, the world's third-largest
market, rose 36 percent to 415,931, industry data showed on
Wednesday. Excluding 660cc minivehicles, sales surged 41 percent
to 263,267 vehicles, marking the biggest rise on record for the
month of January, albeit from a historically low base.
"The tax incentives and subsidies helped a lot," said
Michiro Saito, an official at the Japan Automobile Dealers
Association. "New model launches and environmentally friendly
cars like Toyota's Aqua and Prius and Honda's Fit are doing
particularly well."
Tokyo's incentives especially favour hybrids, pure electric
cars and other vehicles that employ advanced technology such as
clean diesel engines, benefiting hybrid leaders Toyota Motor
Corp and Honda Motor Co.
Toyota said on Wednesday its new hybrid Aqua compact
received 120,000 orders in the first month of sales, equivalent
to 10 times the monthly sales target. The Aqua, called Prius C
overseas, is the world's cheapest and most fuel-efficient hybrid
to date, starting at 1.69 million yen ($22,200) with listed
mileage of 35.4 km/litre in Japan.
Toyota's domestic sales in January grew 46 percent. Nissan
Motor Co saw a 36 percent rise, excluding minivehicles,
while Honda's soared 59 percent, with hybrids now accounting for
about half of the brand's non-mini domestic sales.
Japanese automakers are bracing for a bumper year globally
in 2012 after supply disruptions caused by the March 11
earthquake and tsunami dragged them down last year.
The industry has forecast a 19 percent rise in new vehicle
sales in 2012, also on demand from tsunami-hit areas where
thousands of cars were destroyed. It hopes the government's
initiative will boost sales by about 900,000 vehicles in the
business year from April.
Still, car sales are on a longer-term downtrend in Japan,
where the population is shrinking, urbanisation is rising, and
city-dwellers mainly rely on public transportation.
SALES SKID IN KOREA
In contrast, all five South Korean car makers except
Ssangyong Motor posted double-digit falls in
domestic sales last month, citing the Lunar New Year holiday,
which fell in February last year.
Car sales are expected to dip this year due to South Korea's
slowing economy and competition could heat up as its free trade
deal with the United States takes effect early this year.
Hyundai Motor Co's domestic sales fell 18.5
percent, while brisk overseas sales helped eke out a 3.5 percent
rise globally.
"Fewer working days is the biggest reason for the sales
drops in January," said Lee Sang-hyun, an analyst at NH
Investment & Securities.
"Hyundai's sales from its plants in India, the United States
and Czech Republic rose by double-digit percentages, whereas
China factory sales fell because of Lunar New Year holidays," he
said.
Sister company Kia Motors Corp's monthly sales
fell for the first time in nearly three years, dragged down by a
15.5 percent drop in sales at home.
"The sales outlook of Kia is not bright this year as
domestic sales are seen declining 1.1 percent, global auto
market growth is seen slowing and overseas rivals are stepping
up competition," Kia said in a statement.
Hyundai and Kia last month reported smaller-than-expected
quarterly profits and said they expect growth in their global
sales volume this year to halve to 5.7 percent and 9.5 percent,
respectively.
INDIA INCHES AHEAD
In India, top carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
reported its first monthly sales rise since May 2011, driven
mainly by export growth as it completed its recovery from
production-crippling strikes last summer.
Maruti said sales rose 5.2 percent in January with exports
soaring 54.3 percent. Domestic sales inched up 0.6 percent as
demand slows down in Asia's third-largest economy due to high
interest rates and rising fuel costs.
Local rival Tata Motors said sales of its
passenger cars rose 14 percent in January, while Mahindra &
Mahindra the leader in the SUV segment, said its sales
were up 22 percent.
Maruti, 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp
, had said it expected its factories to be back at full
capacity by January after losing $500 million worth of
production last summer due to labour unrest.
The carmaker expects sales in the financial year that ends
in March to be 11 percent lower than in the previous year, an
executive said on Wednesday.
Car sales in India are seen growing just 0-2 percent in the
financial year that ends in March, an industry body said this
month, but will likely rebound later in 2012 with an easing of
interest rates.
($1 = 76.25 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Matt
Driskill)