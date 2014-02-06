DETROIT Feb 6 Aston Martin said on Thursday its
expanded recall of accelerator pedals in 17,590 sports cars
would not result in a material added cost beyond its previous
estimate of 1.5 million British pounds($2.45 million).
The British luxury sports carmaker announced the expanded
recall on Wednesday after discovering a Chinese sub-supplier was
using counterfeit plastic material in the pedals. This move
replaced a recall announced last May and expanded in
October.
Aston Martin said in a statement that it flagged the cost of
the recall in late November. The figure does not include the
potential cost of moving production of the pedal.
Aston Martin's owners include Italian private equity fund
Investindustrial, Kuwait-based Adeem Investment and Prime Wagon.
Germany's Daimler AG also has stake of less than 5
percent in the British automaker.