(Adds executives' comments, details of results, background on auto sector, byline)

By Ben Klayman

DETROIT, April 17 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. automobile dealer group, on Thursday posted a stronger-than-expected first-quarter profit despite the severe winter weather that slowed sales.

The company still expects the U.S. auto industry's new-vehicle sales this year to rise 3 to 5 percent, ending above 16 million, Chief Executive Mike Jackson said. Last year, the industry sold 15.6 million new cars and light trucks.

"It was one of the most unusual quarters I've ever seen where the first 10 weeks of the year we're struggling with this epic winter and the consumer went into hibernation, and you wondered when and if they would ever come out," he said in a telephone interview.

"Then at the end of March, they emerged in a phenomenal pace and business just boomed the last two weeks in March and we've seen that same level of intensity continuing into the beginning of the spring market with April," he added. "A lot of the business that was lost in the first quarter will be recaptured in the spring."

U.S. industry auto sales in March rose a stronger-than-expected 5.7 percent, raising expectations that April could be even stronger.

Auto sales are an early indicator of U.S. consumer demand for big-ticket items. The economy sagged in the first two months of the year, as did auto sales, amid massive snowstorms over much of the United States, but there have been signs of a pickup since then.

AutoNation's net income in the first quarter rose more than 14 percent to $95.1 million, or 78 cents a share, compared with $83 million, or 67 a share, in the year earlier period.

Excluding one-time items, it earned 75 cents a share, two cents above what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.

Income increased in the company's domestic and premium luxury segments in the quarter by 9 percent and 21 percent, respectively, and fell 8 percent for imports.

Sales in the quarter rose 7 percent from last year to $4.36 billion, slightly above the $4.32 billion analysts had expected. retail new-vehicle sales rose 4 percent on a same-store basis and 6 percent overall.

AutoNation has seen "little impact" on sales from the fallout surrounding General Motors Co's defective ignition switches linked to at least 13 deaths and the recall of 2.6 million vehicles, Chief Operating Officer Mike Maroone said. AutoNation has begun to receive "a pretty good cadence" of the replacement parts to repair the cars, he added.

Jackson also said AutoNation also will move away from paying third-party lead providers such as Cars.com and TrueCar.com as the company looks to build its own digital business one year into rebranding all its stores under the AutoNation name.

The company's web sites are generating more than the business from the third-party providers combined, and AutoNation will invest $100 million over the next several years to boost its digital offerings further, he said. AutoNation will continue to use third-party lead providers, but will migrate away from them over time depending on their pricing.

While he believes Tesla Motors Inc will ultimately sell through dealers, Jackson said the electric carmaker should be allowed to sell directly to consumers. Tesla has been fighting legislation in several states that require car sales take place through a dealer network. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)