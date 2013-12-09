DETROIT Dec 9 The federal bailout of General
Motors Co, Chrysler and parts suppliers in 2009 saved 1.5
million U.S. jobs and preserved $105.3 billion in personal and
social insurance tax collections, according to a study released
on Monday.
The Bush and Obama administrations loaned the auto industry,
including GM and Chrysler, which is now controlled by Italy's
Fiat, $80 billion to avoid the collapse of the industry that
they felt would result in the loss of millions of U.S. jobs.
Critics of the bailout at the time had argued the companies
should be allowed to fail and the industry that resulted from
the aftermath would be stronger. Treasury officials have
repeatedly said the bailout was not an investment meant to turn
a profit, but a move to save U.S. jobs.
The Center for Automotive Research (CAR) in Ann Arbor,
Michigan, estimated in its study that the bailout saved a lot of
jobs, even crediting for a rebound of the industry in 2010 after
the initial fallout.
"Two consecutive executive administrations in Washington
decided in late 2008 and early 2009 that the consequences of the
potential losses and outcomes to the U.S. economy ... were worth
avoiding through a federal intervention," Sean McAlinden, the
center's chief economist, said in a statement.
"This peacetime intervention in the private sector by the
U.S. government will be viewed as one of the most successful
interventions in U.S. economic history," said McAlinden, who
wrote the study along with Debra Maranger Menk.
The U.S. Treasury has said it will exit the last of its
stake in GM by the end of the month, clearing the way for the
U.S. automaker to operate without the nickname "Government
Motors" that executives said had hurt sales some.
GM North American chief Mark Reuss said on Monday that some
consumers may consider buying from the automaker immediately
after the government has exited its stake, especially where the
company sells trucks.
Reuss said a huge psychological barrier will be lifted when
Treasury sells the rest of its remaining 2 percent stake this
month.
"This has been a long, hard road with no repeat customers
and the label of Government Motors," he told reporters at an
event outside Detroit.
He acknowledged some critics will highlight the money lost
in the bailout, but pointed to the jobs, plants, towns,
suppliers and related service industry jobs saved by the bailout
under the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP).
"How do you put numbers on that?" he said. "I feel good
about that and I'm not sure it was the same with the other
industries that were granted TARP funds."
CAR estimated that a complete shutdown of the industry that
was bailed out in 2009 would have resulted in the loss of 2.63
million jobs and those losses would still have stood at more
than 1.5 million in 2010. If only GM had been shut down, the job
losses would have been almost 1.2 million in 2009, shrinking to
675,000 in 2010.
While U.S. Treasury's final loss on the bailout is estimated
at $13.7 billion including $11.8 billion related to its
investment in GM, it avoided the loss of $105.3 billion in
unemployment benefit payments and the loss of personal and
social insurance tax collections, according to CAR.
In the GM-only scenario, the lost tax collections would have
totaled $39.4 billion, according to CAR.
CAR said the study did not take into account the benefits of
preserving the pensions of almost 600,000 GM and Chrysler
retirees as well as industry research and development jobs. It
also did not account for the psychological impact the collapse
of GM and Chrysler would have had on the U.S. industrial base.