(Updates with comment, detail from hearing)
By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, July 10 Market conditions have
slowed the U.S. Treasury's progress in selling its stakes in
General Motors Co and the automaker's one-time consumer
financing arm, but a solid exit plan is needed, a government
watchdog said on Tuesday.
Christy Romero, special inspector general for the
government's financial-crisis-era corporate bailout initiative
told a congressional committee that it could take a number of
years for taxpayers to simply break even on the investments in
GM and Ally Financial, formerly known as GMAC.
Romero said in testimony for a subcommittee of the
Republican-led House Oversight Committee that previous
government audits had raised the prospect that Treasury could
sell shares below break-even prices.
"Although that would result in taxpayers getting out of
these investments more quickly, it would decrease taxpayer
return," Romero said. "Treasury should develop a concrete exit
plan for GM and Ally."
A Treasury spokesman said it would "continue to balance
exiting as soon practicable and maximizing value for taxpayers."
Treasury, which invested more than $50 billion in GM via the
Troubled Asset Relief Program, has not sold any shares since
2010. It would need to sell its remaining stake of 500 million
shares at more than $52 each to break even on the bailout.
Taxpayers are expected to recoup more money from the auto
bailout than first thought, but will still likely lose billions
on the deal.
On Tuesday, GM stock traded just above $20, down
sharply from its initial public offering price of $33 in
November 2010.
Ally filed its intent in March 2011 to seek a public share
offering but has not yet taken that step.
Even if Treasury sells a large amount of its Ally stock in
an IPO, it would still take a year or more to dispose of its
ownership stake, Romero said, citing a government analysis.
The government injected $17 billion into the lender through
multiple bailouts during the financial crisis and now owns about
74 percent of the company.
Taxpayers still hold about 30 percent of GM equity, roughly
half of their initial interest coming out of the automaker's
bankruptcy in 2009.
DELPHI PENSIONS
Under pressure from Republican lawmakers, three former Obama
administration officials instrumental to the auto rescue agreed
on Tuesday to be questioned by Romero and her team about certain
union pensions and the bailout after refusing to do so for
months.
Romero is looking at whether the White House and Treasury
Department pushed GM to shore up certain ailing union pension
plans at troubled auto-parts maker Delphi Corp, while
nonunion employees had to settle for reduced benefits as a
result of the supplier's bankruptcy.
Republicans have long complained that the
government-sponsored bailout and bankruptcy of GM, rival
automaker Chrysler and suppliers were at least partly
aimed at salvaging union jobs in politically crucial and
economically hard-hit Michigan and Ohio.
President Barack Obama has campaigned heavily in those
states on a signature economic policy achievement -- the revival
of U.S. auto manufacturing due to his intervention following its
near-collapse soon after he took office.
Organized labor has been a cornerstone Obama constituent and
a prime target for Republicans this election season. Some
Republicans have accused mainly public-sector unions of sapping
municipal budgets with bloated contracts and benefits.
'TOP UP' PAYMENT
Unable to meet its obligations, bankrupt Delphi turned over
its underfunded pension plans covering some 70,000 workers and
retirees in 2009 to government insurers, which would pay out
benefits but at rates lower than promised.
GM agreed to add about $1 billion to accounts for 40 percent
of the pension recipients, mainly hourly employees and retirees
of the United Auto Workers and other smaller unions. The 20,000
nonunion salaried employees were excluded, as were some other
union workers.
Investigators had tried without success to interview former
Auto Task Force chief Ron Bloom, legal adviser Matthew Feldman,
and member Harry Wilson about the Delphi pensions and GM's
decision to "top up" certain plans, Romero said.
The task force disbanded after GM and Chrysler emerged from
bankruptcy with taxpayer capital, scaled-back operations and
thousands fewer workers.
When asked why they initially refused to cooperate with the
special inspector general, Bloom, Feldman and Wilson cited a
combination of time constraints and the fact that they did not
believe there was anything more to add to the volumes of audits,
reports and recorded testimonials.
According to Feldman and a Government Accountability Report
presented at the hearing, GM's decision to "top up" underfunded
pension plans stemmed from a 1999 agreement with the United Auto
Workers and other unions when Delphi was spun off from the
automaker.
Those deals were preserved during GM and Delphi's
bankruptcies.
The auto task force concluded that GM's decision to honor
the agreement was prudent, Feldman said. "We believed doing so
would protect" GM and taxpayers' investment in the company, he
said.
Bloom, a former investment banker and union negotiator, said
in his testimony that he had helped prepare and deliver
responses to "countless inquiries" about watchdog and
congressional audits and in investigations of the auto bailout.
Wilson, a former private equity investor, lifelong
Republican, and candidate for New York State comptroller in
2010, said the Treasury Department had "provided general input
but not specific decisions" about GM's business.
GM has said the government never pressured it on business
decisions.
