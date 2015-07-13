* Brilliance Automotive expects H1 profit to drop 40 pct
* Brilliance says profit fall due to slowing auto sales
* BMW says China remains an attractive market
(Adds BMW statement, detail from BMW Brilliance regulatory
filing)
By Jake Spring and Edward Taylor
BEIJING/FRANKFURT, July 13 Brilliance China
Automotive Holdings Ltd, which makes BMW
cars in China, issued a profit warning on Monday, citing slowing
sales in the world's biggest car market.
Brilliance, which makes minivans for China's domestic market
and assembles luxury cars for BMW via its joint venture with the
German carmaker, said it expected first-half profit to fall 40
percent from a year earlier mainly because of lower results from
its BMW Brilliance 50 percent owned joint venture.
"The decrease in BMW Brilliance's profit was caused by the
higher selling costs incurred during the first six months of
2015 as a result of the slowdown in the growth of the Chinese
economy and the automotive industry," Brilliance said in a
statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Brilliance's profits, which are highly dependent on the JV's
earnings, would be roughly 2.2 billion yuan ($354.38 million)
for the first half of 2015, according to a Reuters calculation.
The company could not immediately be reached for comment on
that figure. Brilliance China's condensed consolidated income in
the first-half of 2014 was 3.6 billion yuan.
BMW Brilliance also faces higher costs as it prepares to
launch new models and new production facilities, according to
the filing.
Global automakers including BMW, General Motors Co
and Ford Motor Co have cut prices on Chinese models in
recent months to combat weak sales growth as China's economy
slows to its slackest pace in 25 years
In January, BMW agreed to pay 5.1 billion yuan to auto
dealers in China, who have pressured the world's top luxury
carmaker to share the cost of overstocked showrooms.
BMW has been hit by a slowing Chinese economy where
cut-throat competition leaves its ageing product range
increasingly exposed. Its 7-series limousine for instance, on
the market in China since 2009, competes with a new version of
the Mercedes S-Class, which was launched in late
2013.
BMW reiterated on Monday that China would remain an
important market.
"BMW has consistently said the high rates of growth seen in
the Chinese market cannot be sustained indefinitely," BMW said
in a statement, adding that the company took action to address
business developments earlier in the year.
"Irrespective of the situation we believe that China remains
an attractive market in the medium to long term," BMW said.
A major China dealer group told Reuters last week that it
had to resort to deep discounts to prop up sales at a dozen of
its BMW dealerships, while also putting a freeze on new hires
and salary hikes.
Brilliance said it plans to publish its unaudited half-year
results in August.
Under China's foreign ownership rules, China requires
automakers to produce cars domestically via joint ventures with
the foreign partner owning a maximum of 50 percent.
($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Jake Spring in Beijing, Edward Taylor and Jan
Schwartz in Germany; Editing by Susan Fenton)