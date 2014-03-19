Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
MUNICH, March 19 BMW on Wednesday said it expects record car sales and a rise in pretax profit in 2014, if political and economic conditions remain stable.
"We expect group profit before tax to rise significantly in the current year, despite ongoing volatile business conditions," BMW's Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said at the company's annual results press conference.
The Munich-based owner of the Mini, Rolls-Royce and BMW brands reiterated it aims to achieve a significant rise in sales volume in 2014, after it delivered a record 1.96 million cars in 2013.
Last week BMW reported its automotive division's fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) dropped 14 percent to 1.77 billion euros ($2.46 billion), beating analyst expectations of 1.68 billion euros. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.