DETROIT Feb 15 German automaker BMW
is recalling 30,265 of its X5 utility vehicles from model years
2007-2010 to correct a brake vacuum pump leak, according to U.S.
safety regulators.
BMW, in notifying the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, said only vehicles equipped with V8 engines are
affected.
BMW, in its NHTSA filing, said the "brake vacuum pump may
leak a small amount of lubricating oil into the vacuum hose
(which) could result in contamination of the brake booster."
In some cases, BMW said, "loss of power assist braking could
occur," which "could increase stopping distance and lead to a
vehicle crash."
BMW said it has not received any reports of accidents or
injuries related to the issue.
The automaker will provide free replacement parts and plans
to notify customers and dealers this month.
The X5 is a luxury utility vehicle that is priced in the
United States from $48,000 to $65,000. It competes with similar
models from Mercedes-Benz, Lexus and other premium brands.