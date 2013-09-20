DETROIT, Sept 20 German automaker Bayerische
Motoren Werke AG is recalling 134,100 5 Series sedans
in the United States to address potentially faulty rear lights.
BMW is recalling some 528i, 535i, 550i and M5 cars from
model years 2008 through 2010 because increased resistance at
the tail light electrical contact points may cause damage to the
ground terminal and the housing of the connector, according to
documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration. That could result in an intermittent or
permanent loss of one or more rear lamp functions.
BMW has not received any reports of accidents or injuries
related to the issue, according to NHTSA documents.
BMW dealers will replace the rear lamp bulb carriers free of
charge. The recall is expected to begin in October, according to
NHTSA documents.