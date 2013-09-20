DETROIT, Sept 20 German automaker Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is recalling 140,000 5 Series sedans in North America to address potentially faulty rear lights.

Some 134,100 vehicles will be recalled in the United States and another 5,800 in Canada, a spokesman at BMW's Munich-based headquarters told Reuters on Friday.

BMW is recalling some 528i, 535i, 550i and M5 cars from model years 2008 through 2010 because of problems with the tail light electrical contact points, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That in turn could result in an intermittent or permanent loss of one or more of the lights' functions.

BMW has not received any reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue, according to the NHTSA documents.

BMW dealers will replace the rear lamp bulb carriers free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in October, according to the NHTSA documents.